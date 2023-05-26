Friday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) at 6:40 PM (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Rays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Jalen Beeks (1-2) for the Rays and Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for the Dodgers.

Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

The Rays have won 33, or 75%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has entered 44 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 33-11 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (310) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule