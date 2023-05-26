Rays vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Friday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) at 6:40 PM (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Rays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Jalen Beeks (1-2) for the Rays and Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for the Dodgers.
Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.
- The Rays have won 33, or 75%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay has entered 44 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 33-11 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (310) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Jalen Beeks vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Trevor Kelley vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|L 20-1
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|W 7-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|-
|Jalen Beeks vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Gavin Stone
|May 29
|@ Cubs
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Marcus Stroman
|May 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Kyle Hendricks
|May 31
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs Justin Steele
