On Friday, Randy Arozarena (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .311 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 11th in slugging.

In 72.0% of his games this season (36 of 50), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (34.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (20.0%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has had an RBI in 22 games this season (44.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 27 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 22 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (45.5%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

