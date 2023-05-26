On Friday, Randy Arozarena (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena is batting .311 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 11th in slugging.
  • In 72.0% of his games this season (36 of 50), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (34.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 10 games this season (20.0%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arozarena has had an RBI in 22 games this season (44.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 27 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.316 AVG .322
.407 OBP .375
.618 SLG .508
10 XBH 5
6 HR 3
21 RBI 9
18/8 K/BB 19/5
2 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 22
21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (45.5%)
15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.88, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
