Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Randy Arozarena (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .311 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 11th in slugging.
- In 72.0% of his games this season (36 of 50), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (34.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (20.0%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has had an RBI in 22 games this season (44.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 27 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (45.5%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (54.5%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.88, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
