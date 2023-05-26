Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .435 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley has six doubles, 10 home runs and eight walks while hitting .248.
  • Raley has had a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits seven times (17.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in eight games this year (20.5%), leaving the park in 7.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Raley has picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.175 AVG .341
.250 OBP .388
.350 SLG .841
5 XBH 8
1 HR 7
4 RBI 13
17/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 18
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Syndergaard (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.88 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 5.88 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.