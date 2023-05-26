Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .435 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has six doubles, 10 home runs and eight walks while hitting .248.
- Raley has had a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits seven times (17.9%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (20.5%), leaving the park in 7.8% of his plate appearances.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Syndergaard (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.88 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 5.88 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
