Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .306 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in 11 games this year (27.5%), homering in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (20 of 40), with two or more RBI eight times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.370
|.309
|OBP
|.431
|.490
|SLG
|.717
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|9/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (45.0%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (75.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (40.0%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (60.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.88, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.