On Friday, Jose Siri (.771 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .250 with four doubles, eight home runs and seven walks.

Siri has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 29.6% of his games this year, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.

In 48.1% of his games this year, Siri has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 15 of 27 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 11 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings