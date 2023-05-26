The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt (.419 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .243 with six doubles, seven home runs and five walks.

Bethancourt has recorded a hit in 20 of 32 games this season (62.5%), including six multi-hit games (18.8%).

In 21.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this season (nine of 32), with more than one RBI four times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43.8% of his games this season (14 of 32), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .234 AVG .219 .280 OBP .257 .511 SLG .531 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 14 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

