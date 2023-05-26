Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt (.419 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .243 with six doubles, seven home runs and five walks.
- Bethancourt has recorded a hit in 20 of 32 games this season (62.5%), including six multi-hit games (18.8%).
- In 21.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this season (nine of 32), with more than one RBI four times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this season (14 of 32), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.280
|OBP
|.257
|.511
|SLG
|.531
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard (1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
