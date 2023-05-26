After hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .201 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).

He has homered in 18.6% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (27.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (18.6%).

He has scored in 34.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.0%.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 .203 AVG .180 .319 OBP .255 .542 SLG .300 8 XBH 3 6 HR 1 16 RBI 5 24/10 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 21 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings