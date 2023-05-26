Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .201 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).
- He has homered in 18.6% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (27.9%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (18.6%).
- He has scored in 34.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.0%.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.203
|AVG
|.180
|.319
|OBP
|.255
|.542
|SLG
|.300
|8
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|5
|24/10
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (47.6%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (1-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
