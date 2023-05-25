The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Franco has had a hit in 34 of 49 games this year (69.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (32.7%).

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 49), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has an RBI in 18 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (44.9%), including five multi-run games (10.2%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 28 GP 21 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings