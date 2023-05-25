Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals features the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25 on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-0 advantage in the series. The Stars have -115 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-105).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-115)
|Golden Knights (-105)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have put together a 44-26 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Dallas has a 44-26 record (winning 62.9% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 53.5% chance to win.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- This season the Golden Knights have won 21 of the 33 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Vegas has a record of 21-12 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 51.2% chance to win.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 contests have not gone over once.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 215 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to go over the total.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, Golden Knights' games average 10.0 goals, 1.3 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.
- They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
