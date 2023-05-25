Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (36-15) into a matchup with Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (26-24) at Tropicana Field, on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Diaz is at .322, the sixth-best average in the league, while Bichette is fifth at .327.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (6-1) against the Blue Jays and Alek Manoah (1-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rays vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (6-1, 3.45 ERA) vs Manoah - TOR (1-4, 5.15 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays' Eflin (6-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.45 and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .237 in eight games this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Eflin has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah

Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.15 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.

Manoah has collected two quality starts this season.

Manoah is trying to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

The 25-year-old's 5.15 ERA ranks 66th, 1.737 WHIP ranks 72nd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Alek Manoah vs. Rays

He will match up with a Rays offense that is batting .271 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .501 (first in the league) with 97 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Manoah has a 13.5 ERA and a 2.786 WHIP against the Rays this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .391 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.