The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays will meet on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Bo Bichette among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 97 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .501 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .271 batting average leads the majors.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.0 runs per game (304 total).

The Rays have a league-leading .346 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.198).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (6-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Eflin is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the season.

Eflin will try to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Home Zach Eflin Eric Lauer 5/21/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Jalen Beeks Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays W 6-4 Home Trevor Kelley Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays L 20-1 Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Josh Fleming Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Taj Bradley Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs - Away Shane McClanahan Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs - Away Zach Eflin Jameson Taillon

