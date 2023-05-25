How to Watch the Rays vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays will meet on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Bo Bichette among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 97 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-leading .501 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .271 batting average leads the majors.
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.0 runs per game (304 total).
- The Rays have a league-leading .346 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.198).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin (6-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Eflin is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the season.
- Eflin will try to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Eric Lauer
|5/21/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Freddy Peralta
|5/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Home
|Trevor Kelley
|Chris Bassitt
|5/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 20-1
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|José Berríos
|5/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Alek Manoah
|5/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Gavin Stone
|5/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Marcus Stroman
|5/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jameson Taillon
