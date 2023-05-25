Thursday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (36-15) and the Toronto Blue Jays (26-24) matching up at Tropicana Field (on May 25) at 1:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rays.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (6-1, 3.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Alek Manoah (1-4, 5.15 ERA).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

This season, the Rays have won 32 out of the 43 games, or 74.4%, in which they've been favored.

This season Tampa Bay has won 26 of its 29 games, or 89.7%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Tampa Bay has scored 304 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule