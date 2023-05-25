Randy Arozarena -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .305.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

In 71.4% of his games this year (35 of 49), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (32.7%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (20.4%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.9% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 53.1% of his games this year (26 of 49), he has scored, and in seven of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 22 20 (74.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (45.5%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings