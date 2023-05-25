Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Raley -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Rays vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .252 with six doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.
- Raley has recorded a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), including seven multi-hit games (18.4%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.1%, and 8% of his trips to the plate).
- Raley has driven in a run in 11 games this year (28.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (31.6%), including five multi-run games (13.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.15), 72nd in WHIP (1.737), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.