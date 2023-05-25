Luke Raley -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .252 with six doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.

Raley has recorded a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), including seven multi-hit games (18.4%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.1%, and 8% of his trips to the plate).

Raley has driven in a run in 11 games this year (28.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 12 games this year (31.6%), including five multi-run games (13.2%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 18 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings