The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, will play at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Lowry, in his previous game (May 23 loss against the Celtics) put up five points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Lowry's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.2 10.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.9 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.2 PRA 21.5 20.4 19.1 PR 16.5 15.3 13.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyle Lowry's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Celtics

Lowry has taken 8.8 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.9% and 6.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 111.4 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.

Conceding 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 23.1 per contest.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 28 5 8 6 1 0 2 5/21/2023 28 7 5 4 1 0 1 5/19/2023 17 0 1 5 0 1 1 5/17/2023 28 15 3 3 3 1 1 1/24/2023 29 2 5 8 0 0 0 12/2/2022 39 20 5 4 2 0 0 11/30/2022 38 14 4 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 33 17 4 6 3 1 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lowry or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.