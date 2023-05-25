Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .289 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Rays vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .307 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 39 games this year, with multiple hits in 35.9% of those games.
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (28.2%, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has driven in a run in 19 games this season (48.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (20.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (53.8%), including six multi-run games (15.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.370
|.309
|OBP
|.431
|.490
|SLG
|.717
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|9/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (45.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (75.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (40.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (60.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Blue Jays allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manoah (1-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.15), 72nd in WHIP (1.737), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.