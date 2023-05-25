After hitting .289 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .307 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 39 games this year, with multiple hits in 35.9% of those games.

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (28.2%, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has driven in a run in 19 games this season (48.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (20.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (53.8%), including six multi-run games (15.4%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .370 .309 OBP .431 .490 SLG .717 8 XBH 6 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 9/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 19 GP 20 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (45.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (75.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (40.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (60.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings