Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Butler, in his most recent game, had 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 116-99 loss to the Celtics.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Butler, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 22.9 27.2 Rebounds 7.5 5.9 7.4 Assists 6.5 5.3 5.8 PRA 41.5 34.1 40.4 PR 35.5 28.8 34.6 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.7



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Celtics

Butler is responsible for attempting 12.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 3.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

Butler's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the league, allowing 23.1 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 39 29 9 5 1 1 1 5/21/2023 31 16 8 6 0 0 2 5/19/2023 41 27 8 6 0 2 3 5/17/2023 43 35 5 7 2 0 6 12/2/2022 35 25 15 3 0 1 1 10/21/2022 40 18 7 5 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.