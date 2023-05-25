Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is hitting .273 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
  • Paredes has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • In six games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Paredes has picked up an RBI in 41.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this season (41.3%), including six games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.250 AVG .259
.348 OBP .286
.383 SLG .463
4 XBH 7
2 HR 2
12 RBI 9
8/6 K/BB 15/1
0 SB 0
25 GP 21
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Manoah (1-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.15 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.15), 72nd in WHIP (1.737), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
