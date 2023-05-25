Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .273 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Paredes has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In six games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 41.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (41.3%), including six games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|8/6
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (38.1%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manoah (1-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.15 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.15), 72nd in WHIP (1.737), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
