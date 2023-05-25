Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .273 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Paredes has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In six games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 41.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (41.3%), including six games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .250 AVG .259 .348 OBP .286 .383 SLG .463 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 12 RBI 9 8/6 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 21 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

