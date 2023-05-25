The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are slated to meet on Thursday at TD Garden, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jimmy Butler is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Thursday, May 25

Thursday, May 25 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Heat's Last Game

The Celtics defeated the Heat, 116-99, on Tuesday. Tatum poured in a team-high 33 points for the Celtics, and Butler had 29 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 29 9 5 1 1 1 Gabe Vincent 17 1 4 0 0 1 Caleb Martin 16 4 1 0 1 2

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is putting up team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is contributing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the field.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he averages 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 23 6.6 5.4 2 0.9 0.4 Bam Adebayo 17.7 9.1 2.9 0.7 0.5 0 Kyle Lowry 10 3.9 5.2 1.3 1 1.5 Caleb Martin 13.7 4.6 1.6 0.8 0.5 2.2 Gabe Vincent 13.2 1.9 3.7 1.1 0.2 2.2

