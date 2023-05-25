The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat play in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 5 next to come.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Miami has compiled a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, averaging 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, allowing 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.

Miami concedes 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.

At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).

Heat Injuries