Heat vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 5
The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will go head to head in a decisive Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-8)
|215
|-300
|+250
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-8.5)
|214.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-8.5)
|215
|-323
|+240
|Tipico
|Celtics (-8.5)
|215.5
|-320
|+260
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 12.4 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams surrender 221.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
- Miami has put together a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this season.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|28.5
|-110
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|17.5
|-115
|20.4
|Caleb Martin
|12.5
|-141
|9.6
|Gabe Vincent
|12.5
|-125
|9.4
|Max Strus
|11.5
|-149
|11.5
Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Heat
|+390
|-255
|Celtics
|+450
|+210
