Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Francisco Mejia -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Rays vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia has six doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .216.
- In 11 of 22 games this season (50.0%) Mejia has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.6%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Mejia has had an RBI in six games this season.
- In 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), he has scored, and in four of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.207
|AVG
|.192
|.281
|OBP
|.241
|.310
|SLG
|.346
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|10/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Manoah (1-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 5.15 ERA ranks 66th, 1.737 WHIP ranks 72nd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.