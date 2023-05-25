Francisco Mejia -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia has six doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .216.
  • In 11 of 22 games this season (50.0%) Mejia has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.6%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Mejia has had an RBI in six games this season.
  • In 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), he has scored, and in four of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.207 AVG .192
.281 OBP .241
.310 SLG .346
3 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
10/3 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 10
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Manoah (1-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 5.15 ERA ranks 66th, 1.737 WHIP ranks 72nd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
