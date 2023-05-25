Duncan Robinson could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Robinson, in his last game (May 23 loss against the Celtics) posted two points.

In this piece we'll break down Robinson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.4 7.8 Rebounds -- 1.6 0.8 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 9.1 9.8 PR -- 8 8.6 3PM 2.5 1.5 2.0



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Celtics

Robinson has taken 5.6 shots per game this season and made 2.1 per game, which account for 3.4% and 2.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.6 threes per game, or 6.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Robinson's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Allowing 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Celtics are 18th in the NBA, allowing 44.0 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics allow 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 11 2 1 1 0 0 0 5/21/2023 24 22 2 4 5 0 0 5/19/2023 21 15 1 1 3 0 1 5/17/2023 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/30/2022 12 3 0 0 1 0 3 10/21/2022 6 0 1 1 0 0 0

