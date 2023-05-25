Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, May 25 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .200 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (35.7%), including six games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 .203 AVG .180 .319 OBP .255 .542 SLG .300 8 XBH 3 6 HR 1 16 RBI 5 24/10 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 21 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings