Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (batting .316 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.425) and total hits (49) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is fourth in slugging.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 30 of 42 games this season (71.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has homered in 26.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 42), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 38.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 57.1% of his games this season (24 of 42), with two or more runs eight times (19.0%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (77.8%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (61.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (5-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
