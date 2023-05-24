Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Wander Franco (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .474 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 49th in slugging.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 33 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 17 games this season (35.4%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season (21 of 48), with two or more runs five times (10.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|19 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Kikuchi (5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.