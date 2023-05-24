On Wednesday, Wander Franco (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 49th in slugging.

Franco has picked up a hit in 33 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 17 games this season (35.4%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season (21 of 48), with two or more runs five times (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 27 GP 21 19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings