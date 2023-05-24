Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Taylor Walls (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while hitting .261.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 34 games this year, with multiple hits in 11.8% of them.
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.3% of his games this season, Walls has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (5-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .269 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.