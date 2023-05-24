On Wednesday, Taylor Walls (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while hitting .261.

Walls has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 34 games this year, with multiple hits in 11.8% of them.

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.3% of his games this season, Walls has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 16 GP 18 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings