Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (35-15) into a matchup with Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (26-23) at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET. Diaz is at .322, the sixth-best average in the league, and Bichette is fifth at .324.

The Rays will look to Shane McClanahan (7-0) versus the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (5-1).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (7-0, 2.05 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (5-1, 4.08 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan (7-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed six hits in seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 2.05, a 2.72 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.193.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

In 10 starts, McClanahan has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

Shane McClanahan vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays rank 10th in MLB with 238 runs scored this season. They have a .266 batting average this campaign with 56 home runs (14th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Blue Jays in one game, and they have gone 4-for-22 with two doubles and an RBI over six innings.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing batters have a .269 batting average against him.

Kikuchi has three quality starts this season.

Kikuchi is trying to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Rays

He meets a Rays offense that ranks second in the league with 297 total runs scored while batting .269 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .499 slugging percentage (first in MLB action) and has hit a total of 95 home runs (first in the league).

Kikuchi has thrown six innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out nine against the Rays this season.

