Bo Bichette and Yandy Diaz are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays meet at Tropicana Field on Wednesday (starting at 6:40 PM ET).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan (7-0) for his 11th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts, McClanahan has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 2.05 ERA ranks second, 1.193 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 12th.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers May. 19 7.0 6 0 0 7 1 at Yankees May. 13 4.0 5 4 4 3 4 at Orioles May. 8 6.0 4 0 0 7 4 vs. Pirates May. 3 6.0 5 1 1 9 2 at White Sox Apr. 27 5.0 5 2 2 5 2

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 49 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 27 RBI.

He has a .322/.425/.599 slash line on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Brewers May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-1 1 0 0 2 at Yankees May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has recorded 53 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .305/.407/.546 slash line on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 10 doubles, nine home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI (68 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .324/.363/.500 so far this season.

Bichette hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with an RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 23 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Rays May. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 21 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has recorded 54 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .300/.368/.500 so far this year.

Guerrero has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 23 3-for-6 1 1 6 6 0 at Rays May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

