The Tampa Bay Rays (35-15) will look to Yandy Diaz when they host Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (26-23) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, May 24. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-190). An 8.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (7-0, 2.05 ERA) vs Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (5-1, 4.08 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 31, or 73.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have gone 15-2 (winning 88.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Rays have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Blue Jays have won in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Oddsmakers have given the Blue Jays the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +155 moneyline listed for this contest.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Wander Franco 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -184 - 1st

