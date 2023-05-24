Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against Yusei Kikuchi, who is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 95 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .499 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the second-best batting average in the majors (.269).

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.9 runs per game (297 total).

The Rays have a league-high .345 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.202).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.

McClanahan has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

McClanahan enters this game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Home Zach Eflin Eric Lauer 5/21/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Jalen Beeks Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays W 6-4 Home Trevor Kelley Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays L 20-1 Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Josh Fleming Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Taj Bradley Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs - Away Shane McClanahan Marcus Stroman

