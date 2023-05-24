How to Watch the Rays vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against Yusei Kikuchi, who is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 95 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .499 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have the second-best batting average in the majors (.269).
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.9 runs per game (297 total).
- The Rays have a league-high .345 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.202).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- McClanahan has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- McClanahan enters this game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Adrian Houser
|5/20/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Eric Lauer
|5/21/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Freddy Peralta
|5/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Home
|Trevor Kelley
|Chris Bassitt
|5/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 20-1
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|José Berríos
|5/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Alek Manoah
|5/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Gavin Stone
|5/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Marcus Stroman
