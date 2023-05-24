Rays vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays, on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.
The Blue Jays are listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rays (-200). The total is 8 runs for the game.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-200
|+165
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games. For four consecutive games, Tampa Bay and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers in that span being 8.5 runs.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won 31 of the 42 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (73.8%).
- Tampa Bay has won all 12 games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter.
- The Rays have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-18-3 record against the over/under.
- The Rays have a 4-0-0 record ATS this season.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|22-5
|13-10
|15-6
|20-9
|28-13
|7-2
