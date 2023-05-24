Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (35-15) and the Toronto Blue Jays (26-23) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM on May 24.

The Rays will give the ball to Shane McClanahan (7-0, 2.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (5-1, 4.08 ERA).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 4, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 31, or 73.8%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 15-2 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 297 total runs this season.

The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).

