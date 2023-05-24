Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (35-15) and the Toronto Blue Jays (26-23) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM on May 24.

The Rays will give the ball to Shane McClanahan (7-0, 2.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (5-1, 4.08 ERA).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 4, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
  • The Rays have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 31, or 73.8%, of those games.
  • Tampa Bay is 15-2 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.
  • Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 297 total runs this season.
  • The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 19 Brewers W 1-0 Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
May 20 Brewers W 8-4 Zach Eflin vs Eric Lauer
May 21 Brewers L 6-4 Jalen Beeks vs Freddy Peralta
May 22 Blue Jays W 6-4 Trevor Kelley vs Chris Bassitt
May 23 Blue Jays L 20-1 Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
May 24 Blue Jays - Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
May 25 Blue Jays - Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
May 26 Dodgers - TBA vs Noah Syndergaard
May 27 Dodgers - Josh Fleming vs Clayton Kershaw
May 28 Dodgers - Taj Bradley vs Gavin Stone
May 29 @ Cubs - Shane McClanahan vs Marcus Stroman

