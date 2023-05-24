Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (35-15) and the Toronto Blue Jays (26-23) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM on May 24.
The Rays will give the ball to Shane McClanahan (7-0, 2.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (5-1, 4.08 ERA).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 4, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Rays vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 31, or 73.8%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay is 15-2 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 297 total runs this season.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Zach Eflin vs Eric Lauer
|May 21
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Jalen Beeks vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Trevor Kelley vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|L 20-1
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Gavin Stone
|May 29
|@ Cubs
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Marcus Stroman
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.