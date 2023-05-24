Randy Arozarena -- .250 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .546, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
  • In 70.8% of his 48 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (20.8%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 43.8% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (54.2%), including seven multi-run games (14.6%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.316 AVG .322
.407 OBP .375
.618 SLG .508
10 XBH 5
6 HR 3
21 RBI 9
18/8 K/BB 19/5
2 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 22
19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (45.5%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
