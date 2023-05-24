Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena -- .250 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .546, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- In 70.8% of his 48 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (20.8%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.8% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (54.2%), including seven multi-run games (14.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (45.5%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (54.5%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.