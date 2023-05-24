Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .248 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Margot has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (21 of 35), with multiple hits five times (14.3%).
- In 35 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 10 games this season, Margot has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.188
|AVG
|.333
|.291
|OBP
|.378
|.354
|SLG
|.385
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|9/6
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
