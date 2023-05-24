The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .250 with six doubles, nine home runs and six walks.

Raley has had a hit in 19 of 37 games this season (51.4%), including multiple hits seven times (18.9%).

He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 37), and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 27.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 11 games this season (29.7%), including four multi-run games (10.8%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 18 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

