Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .250 with six doubles, nine home runs and six walks.
- Raley has had a hit in 19 of 37 games this season (51.4%), including multiple hits seven times (18.9%).
- He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 37), and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 27.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (29.7%), including four multi-run games (10.8%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 4.08 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
