Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jose Siri (.629 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .235 with four doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 26 games this season, with at least two hits in 11.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 26.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 26), and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has driven home a run in 12 games this season (46.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 14 of 26 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.08 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing batters.
