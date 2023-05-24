On Wednesday, Jose Siri (.629 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .235 with four doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 26 games this season, with at least two hits in 11.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 26.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 26), and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has driven home a run in 12 games this season (46.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games.

He has scored in 14 of 26 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 11 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

