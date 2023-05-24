Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Yusei Kikuchi

BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has nine doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .272.

Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 57.8% of his games this season (26 of 45), with multiple hits 12 times (26.7%).

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 45), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.0% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.2% of his games this year (19 of 45), he has scored, and in six of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .250 AVG .259 .348 OBP .286 .383 SLG .463 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 12 RBI 9 8/6 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 21 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings