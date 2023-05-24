Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .310 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- In 67.6% of his games this season (25 of 37), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (32.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (18.9%), homering in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (37.8%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 37 games (45.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.