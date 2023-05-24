Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .310 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 67.6% of his games this season (25 of 37), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (32.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in seven games this season (18.9%), homering in 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14 games this season (37.8%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 17 of 37 games (45.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.351 AVG .268
.422 OBP .302
.737 SLG .341
11 XBH 1
5 HR 1
14 RBI 1
17/6 K/BB 5/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 15
14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi (5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.