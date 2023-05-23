After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 49 hits and an OBP of .425 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

In 71.4% of his games this year (30 of 42), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 26.2% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 38.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (57.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (19.0%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 18 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

