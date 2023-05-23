Wander Franco -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Blue Jays.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Franco has picked up a hit in 70.2% of his 47 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.9% of them.

He has homered in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In 36.2% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 26 GP 21 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

