Wander Franco -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Blue Jays.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .484 this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • Franco has picked up a hit in 70.2% of his 47 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.9% of them.
  • He has homered in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 36.2% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.322 AVG .293
.379 OBP .354
.609 SLG .466
17 XBH 4
4 HR 3
14 RBI 10
15/7 K/BB 9/5
6 SB 5
Home Away
26 GP 21
19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (3-4) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.61), 43rd in WHIP (1.253), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
