Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wander Franco -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Blue Jays.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .484 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 70.2% of his 47 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.9% of them.
- He has homered in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 36.2% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (3-4) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.61), 43rd in WHIP (1.253), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
