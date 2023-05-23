The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .269 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • Walls has gotten a hit in 20 of 33 games this season (60.6%), with more than one hit on four occasions (12.1%).
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (18.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walls has had an RBI in 12 games this season (36.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 51.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
.184 AVG .326
.326 OBP .392
.289 SLG .739
2 XBH 8
1 HR 5
2 RBI 10
9/7 K/BB 12/5
2 SB 4
Home Away
15 GP 18
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (3-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.61), 43rd in WHIP (1.253), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
