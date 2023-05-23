The Tampa Bay Rays (35-14) and the Toronto Blue Jays (25-23) will clash on Tuesday, May 23 at Tropicana Field, with Taj Bradley getting the ball for the Rays and Jose Berrios taking the mound for the Blue Jays. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at +105. The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (3-0, 3.54 ERA) vs Berrios - TOR (3-4, 4.61 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-125) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Randy Arozarena get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 31, or 73.8%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rays have a 31-8 record (winning 79.5% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Blue Jays have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those contests.

The Blue Jays have a mark of 4-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rays, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -184 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.