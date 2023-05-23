Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will look to do damage against Jose Berrios when he starts for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 94 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .502 slugging percentage.

The Rays have an MLB-high .271 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring six runs per game (296 total runs).

The Rays have a league-high .346 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 3.40 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.163).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.54 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Bradley will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging five innings per outing.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 Mets L 3-2 Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Home Zach Eflin Eric Lauer 5/21/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Jalen Beeks Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays W 6-4 Home Trevor Kelley Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Josh Fleming Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Taj Bradley Gavin Stone

