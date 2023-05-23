Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (35-14) and Toronto Blue Jays (25-23) going head-to-head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 23.

The Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley (3-0, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Jose Berrios (3-4, 4.61 ERA).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Rays have been favored 42 times and won 31, or 73.8%, of those games.
  • This season Tampa Bay has won 31 of its 39 games, or 79.5%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
  • Tampa Bay has scored 296 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.40 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 18 @ Mets L 3-2 Taj Bradley vs Tylor Megill
May 19 Brewers W 1-0 Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
May 20 Brewers W 8-4 Zach Eflin vs Eric Lauer
May 21 Brewers L 6-4 Jalen Beeks vs Freddy Peralta
May 22 Blue Jays W 6-4 Trevor Kelley vs Chris Bassitt
May 23 Blue Jays - Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
May 24 Blue Jays - Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
May 25 Blue Jays - Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
May 26 Dodgers - TBA vs Noah Syndergaard
May 27 Dodgers - Josh Fleming vs Clayton Kershaw
May 28 Dodgers - Taj Bradley vs Gavin Stone

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.