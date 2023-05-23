Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (35-14) and Toronto Blue Jays (25-23) going head-to-head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 23.

The Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley (3-0, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Jose Berrios (3-4, 4.61 ERA).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 42 times and won 31, or 73.8%, of those games.

This season Tampa Bay has won 31 of its 39 games, or 79.5%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Tampa Bay has scored 296 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays' 3.40 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule