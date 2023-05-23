Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (35-14) and Toronto Blue Jays (25-23) going head-to-head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 23.
The Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley (3-0, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Jose Berrios (3-4, 4.61 ERA).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rays have been favored 42 times and won 31, or 73.8%, of those games.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 31 of its 39 games, or 79.5%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Tampa Bay has scored 296 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.40 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 18
|@ Mets
|L 3-2
|Taj Bradley vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Zach Eflin vs Eric Lauer
|May 21
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Jalen Beeks vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Trevor Kelley vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Gavin Stone
