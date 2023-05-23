Randy Arozarena -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena has an OPS of .957, fueled by an OBP of .405 and a team-best slugging percentage of .552 this season.
  • He ranks ninth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Arozarena has picked up a hit in 72.3% of his 47 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.0% of them.
  • He has homered in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 44.7% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 55.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.9%.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.316 AVG .322
.407 OBP .375
.618 SLG .508
10 XBH 5
6 HR 3
21 RBI 9
18/8 K/BB 19/5
2 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 22
19 (76.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (45.5%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.61), 43rd in WHIP (1.253), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9).
