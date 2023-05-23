Randy Arozarena -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has an OPS of .957, fueled by an OBP of .405 and a team-best slugging percentage of .552 this season.

He ranks ninth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 72.3% of his 47 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.0% of them.

He has homered in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.7% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 55.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.9%.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 22 19 (76.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (45.5%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings