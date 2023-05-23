Manuel Margot and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .248 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 60.0% of his games this season (21 of 35), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Margot has driven in a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (34.3%), including three games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .188 AVG .333 .291 OBP .378 .354 SLG .385 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 9/6 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 3 Home Away 19 GP 16 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings