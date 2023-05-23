Manuel Margot and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .248 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 60.0% of his games this season (21 of 35), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Margot has driven in a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this season (34.3%), including three games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
.188 AVG .333
.291 OBP .378
.354 SLG .385
4 XBH 2
2 HR 0
5 RBI 5
9/6 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 3
Home Away
19 GP 16
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.