Kyle Lowry NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 23
Kyle Lowry and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Lowry, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|11.2
|10.5
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|3.2
|Assists
|3.5
|5.1
|4.8
|PRA
|16.5
|20.4
|18.5
|PR
|12.5
|15.3
|13.7
|3PM
|1.5
|1.9
|1.6
Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.
- He's taken 5.6 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Lowry's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the NBA, allowing 111.4 points per contest.
- The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Celtics have given up 23.1 per game, second in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.
Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/21/2023
|28
|7
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5/19/2023
|17
|0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5/17/2023
|28
|15
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1/24/2023
|29
|2
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|39
|20
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|38
|14
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|33
|17
|4
|6
|3
|1
|3
