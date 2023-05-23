Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .309 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 26 of 38 games this season (68.4%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (36.8%).
  • In 11 games this year, he has homered (28.9%, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Lowe has driven in a run in 19 games this season (50.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (21.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
.255 AVG .370
.309 OBP .431
.490 SLG .717
8 XBH 6
2 HR 5
9 RBI 11
15/4 K/BB 9/5
2 SB 4
Home Away
18 GP 20
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (45.0%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (75.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (40.0%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (60.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Berrios (3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
