Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .309 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- In 26 of 38 games this season (68.4%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (36.8%).
- In 11 games this year, he has homered (28.9%, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has driven in a run in 19 games this season (50.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (21.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.370
|.309
|OBP
|.431
|.490
|SLG
|.717
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|9/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (45.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (75.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (40.0%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (60.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Berrios (3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
