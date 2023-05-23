Jimmy Butler NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 23
Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
If you'd like to place a bet on Butler's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|22.9
|29.9
|Rebounds
|7.5
|5.9
|7.4
|Assists
|5.5
|5.3
|5.5
|PRA
|41.5
|34.1
|42.8
|PR
|35.5
|28.8
|37.3
|3PM
|0.5
|0.6
|0.9
Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Celtics
- Butler is responsible for taking 12.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.9 per game.
- He's taken 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Butler's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- On defense, the Celtics have given up 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.
- The Celtics allow 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the NBA.
- The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.
- The Celtics allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.
Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/21/2023
|31
|16
|8
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5/19/2023
|41
|27
|8
|6
|0
|2
|3
|5/17/2023
|43
|35
|5
|7
|2
|0
|6
|12/2/2022
|35
|25
|15
|3
|0
|1
|1
|10/21/2022
|40
|18
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
