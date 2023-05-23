Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent action, a 128-102 win over the Celtics, Butler totaled 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Butler's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 22.9 29.9 Rebounds 7.5 5.9 7.4 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.5 PRA 41.5 34.1 42.8 PR 35.5 28.8 37.3 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.9



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Celtics

Butler is responsible for taking 12.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.9 per game.

He's taken 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

The Celtics allow 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the NBA.

The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 31 16 8 6 0 0 2 5/19/2023 41 27 8 6 0 2 3 5/17/2023 43 35 5 7 2 0 6 12/2/2022 35 25 15 3 0 1 1 10/21/2022 40 18 7 5 0 0 1

